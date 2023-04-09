MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at UBS Group

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.63.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

MYTE stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $600.10 million, a P/E ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 1.07. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after buying an additional 420,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 105,983 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 61,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2,991.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 61,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 45,369 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.