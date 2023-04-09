Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 37,150 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 486,746 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $59,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.58.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sterne Agee CRT increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.