Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,405,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 186,630 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Relx were worth $38,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RELX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,448,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 370,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 31.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,625,000 after buying an additional 349,552 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Relx by 216.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 292,228 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Relx by 72.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 554,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 232,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

RELX stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.51) to GBX 2,950 ($36.64) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.90) to GBX 2,840 ($35.27) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.77) to GBX 2,860 ($35.52) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

