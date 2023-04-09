Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 299,264 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $51,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ryanair by 49.7% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,578,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after buying an additional 856,560 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,242,000 after acquiring an additional 612,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 439,740 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,431,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,420,000 after purchasing an additional 423,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,436,000 after purchasing an additional 246,276 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryanair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.76) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.78) to €21.00 ($22.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Ryanair Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $99.34.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.