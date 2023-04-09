Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 1,756,234 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 327.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,293,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756,234 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $42,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 537.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,863,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,706 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 53.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after buying an additional 4,823,559 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

