Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,860 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of General Dynamics worth $57,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 442.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $227.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.55.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.