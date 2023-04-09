Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $38.59 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,508 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $38,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average is $104.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

