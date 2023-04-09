Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $45.51 Million Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,834,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,305,123 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.15% of Barclays worth $45,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 37.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays by 777.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Barclays had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

