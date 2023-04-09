Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $47.26 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $47,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $121.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $188.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

