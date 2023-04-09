Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $51.37 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.16% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $51,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $325.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.43 and its 200-day moving average is $306.54. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

