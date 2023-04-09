Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $53.28 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $53,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

