Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $94.17 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 286,446 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $94,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,409,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

