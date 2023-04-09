Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.16% of Yum! Brands worth $59,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,088 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

YUM stock opened at $132.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

