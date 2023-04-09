Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $58,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,231,837,000 after acquiring an additional 405,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,738,186,000 after purchasing an additional 534,654 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,940,140. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.90. The company has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

