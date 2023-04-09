Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,387 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $41,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $106.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

