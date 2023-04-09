Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 20,210 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $47,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,093,000 after buying an additional 2,117,664 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Briar Hall Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $91,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $227.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.61 and its 200 day moving average is $221.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.57.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

