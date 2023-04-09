Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 204,390 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 225.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,390 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $56,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $203.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.68. The stock has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

