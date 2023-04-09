Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 70,140 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Hess worth $42,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,283,000 after buying an additional 23,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 65.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hess by 61.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,080 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $140.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

