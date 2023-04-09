Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 36,356 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.56% of SEI Investments worth $43,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 38.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 790.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in SEI Investments by 12.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,905,613 shares in the company, valued at $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

