Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 58,844 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,844 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $43,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corteva Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $59.80 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.