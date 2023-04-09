Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of AutoZone worth $40,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AutoZone by 17.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,530.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,468.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,415.22.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,540 shares of company stock worth $98,690,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.