Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190,489 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $38,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,897,000 after acquiring an additional 993,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,348,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,031,000 after buying an additional 960,720 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

