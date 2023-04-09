NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) PT Lowered to $37.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $37.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NBTB. StockNews.com raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.54. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.07). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $133.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,512,000 after buying an additional 96,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,967,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,414,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after buying an additional 159,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

