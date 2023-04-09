Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $289.25 million, a P/E ratio of -20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

Insider Activity

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,336.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,336.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,448 shares of company stock worth $579,892. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Asure Software by 632.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.