Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $11.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $29.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.87.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $339.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.87 and a 200-day moving average of $303.05. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

