New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.32

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $2.20. New Peoples Bankshares shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

New Peoples Bankshares Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.

New Peoples Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

About New Peoples Bankshares

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which, through its subsidiary, offers a range of banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium size businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate Secured, Commercial, Agriculture, Consumer Installment Loans, and All Other Loans.

