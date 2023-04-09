New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.32

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $2.20. New Peoples Bankshares shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
New Peoples Bankshares Trading Down 1.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.
New Peoples Bankshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.
About New Peoples Bankshares
New Peoples Bankshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which, through its subsidiary, offers a range of banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium size businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate Secured, Commercial, Agriculture, Consumer Installment Loans, and All Other Loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Peoples Bankshares (NWPP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for New Peoples Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Peoples Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.