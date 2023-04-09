New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Danaher worth $198,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after purchasing an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,939,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,017,624,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $246.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.88 and its 200-day moving average is $259.10. The stock has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.86.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

