New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,259,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 123,089 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Comcast worth $183,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Comcast by 2,448.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after buying an additional 4,900,594 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

CMCSA opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

