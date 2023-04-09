New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,136,139 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 22,941 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Tesla worth $386,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $185.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.66. The company has a market cap of $585.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

