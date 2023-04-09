New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,683 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Raytheon Technologies worth $168,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 491.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 49,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 852,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,010,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $95.70.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

