New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $113,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after acquiring an additional 406,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,635,000 after purchasing an additional 89,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after buying an additional 760,958 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $206.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

