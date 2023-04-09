New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,822 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Boeing worth $117,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BA opened at $211.37 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.87 and a 200 day moving average of $183.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.