New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $149.17 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Salesforce worth $149,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,601. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $192.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 916.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $202.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.68 and its 200-day moving average is $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.