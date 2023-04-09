New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $177.47 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $177,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,247,000 after buying an additional 80,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,770,000 after buying an additional 277,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

