New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $186.51 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,842,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,084 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $186,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 69,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77. The stock has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

