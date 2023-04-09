New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $297.69 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $297,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.78 and a 200-day moving average of $177.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.