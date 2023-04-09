New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $338.72 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,095,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,599 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $338,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $161.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $285.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.11 and a 200-day moving average of $152.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

