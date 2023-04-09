New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $136,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.13.

NYSE:GS opened at $322.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

