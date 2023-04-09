New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $147,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $49.35 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.27.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

