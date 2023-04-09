New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 112 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Walmart worth $233,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

