New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,232 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $146,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $188.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.01.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

