New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,130 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 823,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 19,130 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $217,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.36.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $282.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.05. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $284.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

