New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 35,099 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,411,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,099 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $182,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 39,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

