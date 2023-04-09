New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,148 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of PayPal worth $96,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.96 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

