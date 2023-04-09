New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,839 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $256,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,237,000 after purchasing an additional 886,075 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,379,000 after purchasing an additional 342,924 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.45.

Shares of TMO opened at $575.35 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $221.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

