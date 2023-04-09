New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 276,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,078,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,479,000 after buying an additional 66,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $483.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.