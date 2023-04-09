New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 558,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $91,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

ADI stock opened at $187.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The company has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

