Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Newmont’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

