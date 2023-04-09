Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKTX. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nkarta by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Nkarta by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Nkarta Company Profile

NKTX opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $174.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.14.

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.