nmcn (LON:NMCN) Trading Down 91.5%

nmcn plc (LON:NMCN – Get Rating) shares were down 91.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12). Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.46).

nmcn Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.04 million and a PE ratio of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.

About nmcn

nmcn plc provides built environment and critical national infrastructure projects in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Built Environment and Water. The Built Environment segment undertakes construction projects ranging from complex multi-storey city center developments to specialist refurbishment schemes.

